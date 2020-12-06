Menu
Carolyn Deborah Marie Steed
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Steed, Carolyn Deborah Marie

October 11, 1949 - November 25, 2020

Age 71, passed away peacefully at home in North Las Vegas, NV. Preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Laura (Evelyn) Crossley; and her granddaughter, Laila Steed-Singleton. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Rodney Steed, North Las Vegas; daughters, Felecia Johnson, Omaha, Lori Steed (Tyrone), Macon, GA, Camille Brown (Dwight), North Las Vegas; and Rhonda Steed, North Las Vegas. She is also survived by her sisters, Evelyn Spurlock, North Las Vegas and Lois Fountain, Omaha; as well as 14 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

WAKE SERVICE: Thursday, December 10, 2020, 6-8pm, Forest Lawn Cemetery, 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha. CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: Friday, December 11, 2020, 12pm, Pilgrim Baptist Church, 2501 Hamilton St., Omaha.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Wake
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152
Dec
11
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Pilgrim Baptist Church
2501 Hamilton St, Omaha., Nebraska
Carolyn was a beautiful person inside and out. You have precious memories of Carolyn etched in your heart forever. Praying for family.
Dr. Minnie R. Dacus
December 6, 2020