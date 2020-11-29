Johnson, Carolyn Irene



Age 86 - November 24, 2020



Passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 at her home in Sandy, UT. She was born in December 1933 in Southern California. She attended University of California Berkeley, where she met her husband, Donald D. Johnson. They were married 54 years before he preceded her in death in 2006. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Mindy Morris; her brother, Fred Jones; her mother, Constance Brown; and her father, Lawrence Brown.



As a devoted Air Force wife, Carolyn raised her 3 children, Mindy, Scott, and Greg while moving 23 times around the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Over these years she found time to pursue her interests in tennis, painting, cooking, travel, and gardening.



Carolyn and Don made their final move to Sandy UT in 2001 to be near their son, Greg and his wife, Janalee. In addition to them, she is also survived by her son, Scott and his wife, Judy; her son-in-law, Gary Morris; and grandchildren, G. Scott Morris, Justin Johnson, Taylor Morris, Austin Johnson, and other family and friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021 when family and friends can gather safely.



WASATCH LAWN MORTUARY AND MEMORIAL PARK



Millcreek, UT 801-466-8687



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.