Carolyn "Sue" Larson
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Larson, Carolyn "Sue"

December 14, 1938 - November 27, 2020

Preceded in death by Richard Larson; and son, Michael Larson. Survived by her children, Robert (Roxanne) Larson, William (Terri) Larson, Catherine Larson-Pilloud (Dan Pilloud), Timothy (Lisa) Larson, and James Larson; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Peggy Bliss; and loving companion, Darrell Zimmerman.

VISITATION: Tuesday 5-7pm at the Mortuary. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday 11am at the Mortuary. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials to Endless Journey Hospice. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "view livecast" button.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Dec
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
