I am so sorry to hear of Carolyn's passing. She was such a dear sweet lady. We met after I'd signed up to take a water color class with her through Metro Tech. I never had tried watercolor and loved the way the colors mingled together so after retiring I thought I'd give it a try. She was very devoted to teaching and always had such a beautiful smile and an encouraging word for me and all her students. Her classes were so popular and filled very fast so I was lucky to be able to get enrolled. I met many nice people through this class and we remain friends today because of our connection to Carolyn. May God bless her and keep her in His care. I know the next time we meet, she'll have a paint brush in her hand. We loved you Carolyn and will miss you.

Marlene Dobney Other January 29, 2022