Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Maack, Carolyn A.
October 30, 1935 - January 1, 2022
Carolyn (Blum) Maack, age 86, passed away peacefully on January 1st.
She loved her family dearly and was humbled and grateful for all of the people that gave her the privilege to teach them. Carolyn was born in Sioux City, IA and then lived in Cranford, NJ, enjoyed her school years in St. Joseph, MO, and has been an Omaha resident since attending UNO. She leaves behind Mike Blum (Rosemary) of Lawrence, KS; Scott Blum (Kristine) of White Sulfer Springs, MT; Shelley Ulch (Mark) of Sherwood, OH; and Steve Blum (Debbie) of Minnetonka, MN, in addition to several grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved and was incredibly proud of. Her family will celebrate her life with a private service.
Memorials can be made to Florence Elementary School, Omaha, where she taught for 25 years.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park.
4 Entries
From all of us at Omaha Artists. We are so grateful to have known Carolyn and have her as part of our group. We are so sorry for your loss.
Omaha Artists, Inc
Other
February 1, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Carolyn's passing. She was such a dear sweet lady. We met after I'd signed up to take a water color class with her through Metro Tech. I never had tried watercolor and loved the way the colors mingled together so after retiring I thought I'd give it a try. She was very devoted to teaching and always had such a beautiful smile and an encouraging word for me and all her students. Her classes were so popular and filled very fast so I was lucky to be able to get enrolled. I met many nice people through this class and we remain friends today because of our connection to Carolyn. May God bless her and keep her in His care. I know the next time we meet, she'll have a paint brush in her hand. We loved you Carolyn and will miss you.
Marlene Dobney
Other
January 29, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Carolyns passing. She introduced me to art. She had such a gift for teaching art. She had a good personality and a super smile. I am missing her greatly. She was warm and comforting and made me feel I could succeed.
Barbara Mathewson
School
January 29, 2022
Our sincere condolences with the loss of your mom. We had a great time growing up on Arcadia Avenue and spending so much time together. Especially fond memories of rides in your mom's red convertible Corvair. She will be missed.