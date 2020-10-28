Walters, Carolyn Marie "Sue"
October 1, 1948 - October 22, 2020
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, October 28th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, October 29th at 10am at St. James Catholic Church (4710 N. 90th St.) INTERMENT: Thursday, 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery.
To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" on the homepage.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.