Parker, Carolyn R.



January 5, 1928 - June 11, 2021



Age 93. Born in Lake Benton, MN to Rudolph and Adina Sprink on January 5, 1928. Carolyn was the youngest of the four "Sprink girls." Carolyn's thirst for education took her to Worthington Junior College, where she met the love of her life, the dashing WWII Air Force officer and pilot, Carroll Parker. They both attended the University of Minnesota, where Carolyn played the clarinet in the U of M marching band, and graduated with a Library Science Degree. Carolyn and Carroll married in Worthington, MN in 1950. They happily went on to live the life of a military family with their three children — being stationed in Tennessee, Ohio, Japan, and Offutt AFB -- and settling in Bellevue after Carroll's military retirement. They were very active in "retirement" — travelling, Daedalions, pilot reunion University of Minnesota alumni, and transplants to Nebraska games.



Carolyn was strong of spirit, believing in education, culture, the arts, and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Always active in their Church and community, Carolyn and Carroll together enjoyed traveling, choir, bowling, fishing, their many friends and most of all, spending time with family. Carolyn played the piano with a beautiful, soprano voice. She was also an active volunteer, using her Librarian skills at the Lutheran Medical Center Library in Omaha, and starting the Pilgrim Lutheran Church Library — being Church Librarian for many years.



Preceded in death by her husband Carroll; parents; and sisters, Norma, Ethel and Doris. Survived by her children: Richard Parker (Juanita) of Omaha, Debra Parker Foley of Missoula MT, and Michael Parker of Omaha; grandson Christopher Parker (Kristina) of Omaha; great-granddaughters, Jocelyn and Alexis; along with many nieces and nephews.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, June 15, at 10am at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 2311 Fairview Road, Bellevue. INTERMENT: Bellevue Cemetery.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.