Carolyn R. Parker
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Parker, Carolyn R.

January 5, 1928 - June 11, 2021

Age 93. Born in Lake Benton, MN to Rudolph and Adina Sprink on January 5, 1928. Carolyn was the youngest of the four "Sprink girls." Carolyn's thirst for education took her to Worthington Junior College, where she met the love of her life, the dashing WWII Air Force officer and pilot, Carroll Parker. They both attended the University of Minnesota, where Carolyn played the clarinet in the U of M marching band, and graduated with a Library Science Degree. Carolyn and Carroll married in Worthington, MN in 1950. They happily went on to live the life of a military family with their three children — being stationed in Tennessee, Ohio, Japan, and Offutt AFB -- and settling in Bellevue after Carroll's military retirement. They were very active in "retirement" — travelling, Daedalions, pilot reunion University of Minnesota alumni, and transplants to Nebraska games.

Carolyn was strong of spirit, believing in education, culture, the arts, and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Always active in their Church and community, Carolyn and Carroll together enjoyed traveling, choir, bowling, fishing, their many friends and most of all, spending time with family. Carolyn played the piano with a beautiful, soprano voice. She was also an active volunteer, using her Librarian skills at the Lutheran Medical Center Library in Omaha, and starting the Pilgrim Lutheran Church Library — being Church Librarian for many years.

Preceded in death by her husband Carroll; parents; and sisters, Norma, Ethel and Doris. Survived by her children: Richard Parker (Juanita) of Omaha, Debra Parker Foley of Missoula MT, and Michael Parker of Omaha; grandson Christopher Parker (Kristina) of Omaha; great-granddaughters, Jocelyn and Alexis; along with many nieces and nephews.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, June 15, at 10am at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 2311 Fairview Road, Bellevue. INTERMENT: Bellevue Cemetery.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler

2202 Hancock St., Bellevue

402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Pilgrim Lutheran Church
2311 Fairview Road, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
You and Uncle Carroll were always my favorites. You were so full of life and great stories. I know you and Uncle Carroll are so happy now. Much love always. Becky
Rebecca Siewert Atwood
Family
June 15, 2021
Debby you have my deepest condolences.
Sue Hamsa Heanue
Other
June 14, 2021
She lived a good long life. God Bless her and the entire Parker family!! She is back with the love of her life.
Brian wagner
June 13, 2021
Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers!
Brian brady
Friend
June 13, 2021
