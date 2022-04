Tucker-Quedensley, Carolyn D.



July 13, 1939 - March 3, 2021



Ralston, NE. Preceded in death by first husband, Jack Tucker; their daughter, Tracy; second husband, Joe Quedensley. Survived by daughters, Sandy (Jeff), Jean (Walter); grandchildren, Casey, Jake, Anthony, Nathaniel, Madeline and Lillian; 4 great grandchildren with another one on the way; Joe's 4 children and their families.



A Family Memorial Service was held March 8, 2021 at St Gerald's Chapel. Special thanks to St. Joseph Villa and VNA Hospice.



