Wilson, Carolyn Ann



Age 46 - August 31, 2021



Carolyn Ann Wilson, loving wife and dedicated criminal defense attorney, passed away on August 31, 2021 at age 46 with her husband at her side after a two-year struggle with metastatic breast cancer.



She was born to Robert and Mary (Huschka) Biede in Council Bluffs, IA. Upon graduation from St. Albert Catholic in Council Bluffs in 1993, Cari attended Creighton University in Omaha, NE. She graduated with a B.A. in Psychology in 1997 and a J.D. from Creighton University Law School in 2000. Cari went on to pursue a career as a Public Defender in Douglas County, NE for eight years. During that time, she met and married the love of her life, Stephen Wilson, an Air Force pilot, while he was assigned to nearby Offutt Air Force Base. After a military assignment to Pensacola, FL, Cari and Stephen returned to Omaha where she practiced civil law before returning to her calling as a Public Defender in Sarpy County, NE. Cari's passion was to be in the courtroom where she zealously fought to defend the Constitutional rights of her fellow Nebraskans in need.



Cari was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her husband, Lt Col Stephen Wilson, USAF; her mother; sister, Theresa Wolford; brother, Daniel Biede; four nieces; six nephews; and a host of other family and friends.



A scholarship fund for local Public Defenders has been established in Cari's honor: Carolyn Wilson Public Defender Scholarship, Equitable Bank, 10855 West Dodge Rd, Suite 110, Omaha, NE 68154.



A ROSARY SERVICE will begin at 6pm with a VISITATION following until 8pm, on Friday, September 10th, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, 1221 North 16th Street in Council Bluffs. FUNERAL MASS will be on Saturday, September 11th, at 10am at St John's Catholic Church on the Creighton University Campus in Omaha. Burial will be on Monday, September 13th at 2pm at the United States Air Force Academy Cemetery in Colorado Springs.



