Withee, Carolyn (Bessey)Passed away on December 8, 2021. Born in Omaha on September 25, 1939 to Charles and Christine Bessey. Survived by husband of 62 years, Kenneth Withee; two daughters: Jane (Jim) Florea, and Ann (Brad) Schake; grandchildren: Josh (Jennifer) Florea, Jenna (Jordan) Bruce, Morgan Schake, Hayley (Adam) Willman, and Sydney Schake; great-granddaughters: Jaylene Carol Florea and Jade Mayre Bruce; sister, Cheri (Mike) Bundren; brother-in-law Ed Novak; sister-in-law Jan Monahan; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Christina; and sister Patricia Novak.MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Friday, Dec.17, First United Methodist Church,York, Reverend Trudy Hanke officiating. Private Family Inurnment at later date. No Visitation, family will Greet friends 6-7:30pm Thursday at Mortuary. Memorials: American Cancer Society ; First United Methodist Church, York; or donor's favorite charity. Condolences: www.metzmortuary.com METZ MORTUARY109 S. Lincoln Ave, York (402) 362-3351 | www.metzmortuary.com