Smith, Carrie Lynne



September 14, 1963 - December 6, 2021



Preceded in death by parents, Gerald and Cheryl Smith. Survived by children: Lyndsey Gonzalez, Kristina Gonzalez, Sydney Gonzalez and Elayna Gonzalez; granddaughters, Alyvia, Kylii, Leiah, Mila, Nessa and Jayci; siblings, Scott Smith (Gina), Bryan Smith (Trish) and Tacia Smith; and many more relatives and loved ones.



CELEBRATION OF HER LIFE: Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, 2pm, Christie Heights Community Center, 5105 S. 37th St., Omaha.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 14, 2021.