Nelson, Catherene Faye



November 3, 1934 - March 30, 2022



Catherene Faye Nelson, 87, of Yutan, died March 30, 2022 at Azria Health in Gretna. She was born Nov. 3, 1934 in Harlan, Iowa to Dale and Dorothy (Ridle) McKeighan. Catherene married Jerome Nelson on May 15, 1954 in Yutan. They lived in Omaha for several years before moving to Yutan.



Survivors include sons: Rich (Susanne) of Rogers, AR; Terry (Lynnette) of Yutan; Randy (Denise) of Omaha; Mark (Suzi) of Yutan and Wendell (Lisa) of Omaha; grandchildren: Tina MacMillan, Annie (Jay) Miller, Andrew (Shannon) Nelson, Shawn (Christine) Nelson, Chad (Theresa) Nelson, Shannon Nelson, Amber Nelson, Adam Nelson, Ashley (Tucker) Beglin, Allison Nelson, Whitney Nelson, Cheyenne Nelson, Bradly Nelson, Kyle (Cyanne) Nelson and Jacob (Cassie) Nelson; 16 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Virgil and Leona Nelson of Omaha; sisters-in-law: Sue Nelson of Lake Havasu City, AZ; Marjorie Nelson of Elk Grove, CA; Helen McKeighan of Bellevue; Mary McKeighan of Omaha; brother-in-law, LeRoy Drews of Ashland; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jerry McKeighan and Chuck McKeighan; sisters, Margaret Stanesic and Bette Drews; grandson, Dallas Bradley Nelson; and great-granddaughter, Berklee Neveah Nelson.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 10:30am at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Yutan. Internment will be at Hollst Lawn Cemetery in Yutan following the funeral service. VISITATION: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 5-8pm, at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Yutan. Memorials will be designated by the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2022.