Catherine M. Burr
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Burr, Catherine M.

October 29, 1955 - September 8, 2021

Kate is survived by her husband, Ken Burr; son, Justin (Julianne) Burr; daughter, Dr. Jordan (TJ) Burr; and grandchildren, Madeline, Josephine and Lincoln Burr. 7 brothers and sisters, and countless other relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Maurice "Dutch" Harn; and brother, Tom Harn.

MEMORIAL VISITATION: Friday, September 17th, at Mortuary from 5-8pm. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, September

18th, at 10am at Mortuary.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St.

Papillion NE 402-339-3232
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Sep
18
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Harn Kuhlman Schiltz cousins
September 13, 2021
Kate...I will miss you always ..Love You
Theresa
Family
September 12, 2021
