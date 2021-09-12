Burr, Catherine M.



October 29, 1955 - September 8, 2021



Kate is survived by her husband, Ken Burr; son, Justin (Julianne) Burr; daughter, Dr. Jordan (TJ) Burr; and grandchildren, Madeline, Josephine and Lincoln Burr. 7 brothers and sisters, and countless other relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Maurice "Dutch" Harn; and brother, Tom Harn.



MEMORIAL VISITATION: Friday, September 17th, at Mortuary from 5-8pm. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, September



18th, at 10am at Mortuary.



KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY



441 No Washington St.



Papillion NE 402-339-3232



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 17, 2021.