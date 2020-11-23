Menu
Catherine H. Severin
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Severin, Catherine H.

January 22, 1935 - November 20, 2020

Age 85. Preceded in death by her husband Dr. Matthew J. Severin, Jr.; her parents, Merton and Stella Sullivan; and her sister Margaret Sullivan. Survived by her children: Mary (John) Leahy of Springfield VA, Kathleen Severin of Bellevue, Dr. Matthew (Kim) Severin III of Omaha, and Thomas Severin of Papillion; grandchildren: Kathleen (Daniel) Zak of Omaha, and Colleen Leahy of Fort Myers, FL; great-grandchildren, Aaron and Audrey Zak of Omaha; and sister-in-law, Sr. Mary Susan Severin, RSM of Omaha.

Private Rosary following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, November 24th, 9:30am, followed by Private Mass of Christian Burial following CDC guidelines at 10:30am, both at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Columban Fathers, St. Mary's Endowment or the Marianists (The Society of Mary).

To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to the website below and click the link on the Severin obituary.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler

2202 Hancock St., Bellevue

402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
