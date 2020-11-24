Menu
Catherine L. Von Seggern
Von Seggern, Catherine L.

Age 67

Of Omaha, NE. Survived by daughter, Rondel Santoro of Omaha; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother, Norm Von Seggern of Papillion, NE.

FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, at the funeral home. Interment: Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. Live stream available at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1103310.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
