Von Seggern, Catherine L.
Age 67
Of Omaha, NE. Survived by daughter, Rondel Santoro of Omaha; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother, Norm Von Seggern of Papillion, NE.
FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, at the funeral home. Interment: Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
. Live stream available at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1103310
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.