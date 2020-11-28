Palinski, Catherine M.
November 1, 1928 - November 23, 2020
Catherine Marie Palinski (Semin), 92 years in age, passed on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Bergan Mercy Hospital, Omaha, NE.
Catherine was born at home on November 1, 1928 in Omaha, NE to Joseph and Julia Semin (Bucher).
She was the youngest of 4 children, 3 brothers preceded her in death, Richard Semin, Arthur Semin and William Semin.
Catherine married the late Adolph Palinski in 1950. She was widowed at the age of 38 and raised her four children alone.
She is survived by her children: John Palinski (Linda), Alyce Bendfeldt (John), Mary Bryson (Terry) and Christine Hampton; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers; son -in-law, James Hampton; and great-grandchild, Grace TeKolste.
Private family funeral will be held on Monday, November 30th, with private family inurnment following at St Mary's Cemetery in Omaha, NE.
To view a broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage anytime after 2pm on Monday.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 28, 2020.