Catherine A. McFadden
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
McFadden, Catherine A.

April 26, 1931 - December 10, 2021

The family will receive friends Monday, December 13th, from 5pm to 7pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, December 14th, at 10:30am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 S. 118th Street. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to CHRS Charity.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Dec
13
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Dec
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
3405 S. 118th Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
