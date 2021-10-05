Schutz, Catherine R. (Nownes)
December 29, 1925 - September 30, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, William F. Schutz; son, Mark Schutz. Survived by sons, Tim Schutz (Jan) and Bill Schutz (Julie); daughters: Antoinette Condon, Theresa Meister (Ralph), and Joan Hughbanks (Scott); daughter-in-law, Pam Schutz; son-in-law, Bill Condon; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.
The family will Receive friends on Friday, October 15th, from 5pm-7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, October 16th, at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. 6th Street, Papillion. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice
, or to the family for charities of their choice.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 10, 2021.