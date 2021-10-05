Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Catherine R. Schutz
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Schutz, Catherine R. (Nownes)

December 29, 1925 - September 30, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, William F. Schutz; son, Mark Schutz. Survived by sons, Tim Schutz (Jan) and Bill Schutz (Julie); daughters: Antoinette Condon, Theresa Meister (Ralph), and Joan Hughbanks (Scott); daughter-in-law, Pam Schutz; son-in-law, Bill Condon; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.

The family will Receive friends on Friday, October 15th, from 5pm-7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, October 16th, at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. 6th Street, Papillion. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice, or to the family for charities of their choice.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Vigil
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Oct
15
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Oct
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
200 E. 6th Street, Papillion, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please find comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
October 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results