Welch, Catherine L.Age 61Catherine L. Welch, of Elkhorn, died September 29, 2021. Preceded in death by father, Roderick Hegarty. Survived by husband, Dave Welch of Elkhorn; children: Tyler, and wife Jamie Welch of Omaha; Chasen Welch of Harrison, AR; and Molly Welch of Omaha; mother, Mary Lou Hegarty; brothers, Mike and Anne, Mark and Beth, Jim and Kathy Hegarty; sister, Laura and Steve White.MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, 11:30am, St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 15050 W. Maple Rd. Private interment. VISITATION: Sunday, 4-6pm, at the funeral home in Elkhorn. Memorials to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.