Catherine L. Welch
Welch, Catherine L.

Age 61

Catherine L. Welch, of Elkhorn, died September 29, 2021. Preceded in death by father, Roderick Hegarty. Survived by husband, Dave Welch of Elkhorn; children: Tyler, and wife Jamie Welch of Omaha; Chasen Welch of Harrison, AR; and Molly Welch of Omaha; mother, Mary Lou Hegarty; brothers, Mike and Anne, Mark and Beth, Jim and Kathy Hegarty; sister, Laura and Steve White.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, 11:30am, St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 15050 W. Maple Rd. Private interment. VISITATION: Sunday, 4-6pm, at the funeral home in Elkhorn. Memorials to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Oct
4
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
St. Andrew's United Methodist Church
15050 W. Maple Rd., NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Dave, I´m so sorry for your loss. You have my deepest sympathy. This is tough stuff. Thinking of you and your family.
Lori Hoesing
October 2, 2021
So sad to hear of your loss. Prayers to the Welch & Hegarty families. Our deepest sympathies, Crystal & Ron Drey
Crystal & Ron Drey
Friend
October 2, 2021
To the Welch family, Mike and Anne and family, so sorry for your loss our prayers will be with you at this time. Sincerely, Diane and John
John and Diane Decker
October 1, 2021
