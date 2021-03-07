Williams, Catherine I. "Kay"



September 20, 1930 - March 5, 2021



Age 90. Kay spent the best part of her life raising seven children, and twelve grandchildren. She was the epitome of grace, class, and kindness. Kay was a devout Catholic. She set the bar high because that's how she lived her life.



Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert "Bob"; her parents, Thomas and Anne McGrath; and siblings: Patrick, Thomas, Ronald, Robert McGrath, and Mary Davis.



Survived by children: Colleen (Lt Col Ret Jon Dudley), Cathy, Ann, Mary (Corey), Col. Patrick (Ret) (Robyn), Lt Col Michael (Ret) (Elizabeth), and Col. John (Kerry); 12 grandchildren: Lt Sean, SPC Christine, Matthew, Meghan, William, Patrick Jr., Jillian, Jake, Isabella, AB Ryan, Tyler, and Kelsey; sister, Eileen Brien; and sister-in-law, Patricia McGrath.



VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, March 9th, 4-6pm, with ROSARY at 6pm, all at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, March 10th, 11am at Capehart Chapel. Masks are required to be worn at the Mass. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery at 1pm. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Williams obituary. A link will be provided on the Bellevue Memorial Chapel website for those who wish to sign up to attend the Mass at Capehart Chapel.



Memorials: Columban Fathers, 1902 N. Calhoun, St. Columbans, NE 68056.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2021.