Age 90. Kay spent the best part of her life raising seven children, and twelve grandchildren. She was the epitome of grace, class, and kindness. Kay was a devout Catholic. She set the bar high because that's how she lived her life.
Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert "Bob"; her parents, Thomas and Anne McGrath; and siblings: Patrick, Thomas, Ronald, Robert McGrath, and Mary Davis.
Survived by children: Colleen (Lt Col Ret Jon Dudley), Cathy, Ann, Mary (Corey), Col. Patrick (Ret) (Robyn), Lt Col Michael (Ret) (Elizabeth), and Col. John (Kerry); 12 grandchildren: Lt Sean, SPC Christine, Matthew, Meghan, William, Patrick Jr., Jillian, Jake, Isabella, AB Ryan, Tyler, and Kelsey; sister, Eileen Brien; and sister-in-law, Patricia McGrath.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, March 9th, 4-6pm, with ROSARY at 6pm, all at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, March 10th, 11am at Capehart Chapel. Masks are required to be worn at the Mass. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery at 1pm. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Williams obituary. A link will be provided on the Bellevue Memorial Chapel website for those who wish to sign up to attend the Mass at Capehart Chapel.
Memorials: Columban Fathers, 1902 N. Calhoun, St. Columbans, NE 68056.
As the anniversary of your mother´s death is here I want to send loving memories of an awesome lady who was kind and generous and caring. I will keep you all in my prayers.
DeBora Hottle
March 1, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Kay was a wonderful woman who dedicated herself to her family and fortunately was able to enjoy the fruits of her labor for many years. God bless.
Janice Fonda
Friend
June 11, 2021
My family wants to express our deepest sympathy for your loss. Kay was a kind, wonderful and strong woman. Our families attended the same church where Mike and I were alter servers together for many of the masses. Sending much love to the entire family especially to Mike and Elizabeth.
Karen Parente
June 10, 2021
Your Mom was One of a
Kind! Would brighten my
Day when I would go over to the BC/BU President´s Office every
Day! She would give me good advice before I went in & always after I got out! A fantastic joy
To All the Staff!. Prayers to All . She will be truly missed
Jerry & Gloria Mosser
March 11, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy to the Williams family in the loss of your beloved Mother Catherine. May the good Lord comfort you in this time of sorrow! Sending love and hugs especially to Mike, Elizabeth, Jake and Isabella!
Elaine Blackburn
March 9, 2021
Kay, was a elegant and kind woman who raised wonderful children, she will be missed forever in memory.
Greg and DeBora Hottle
Friend
March 8, 2021
Steve and Sheila Houston
March 8, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your family. I was fortunate enough to have been in the company of Kay and most of her wonderful children at Younkers for many years. Kay you will be missed. I will keep all the memories. Thank you Cathy for giving me one last visit with your Mother before she passed. Her spirit will always be in my heart.
Margaret Jensen
March 8, 2021
Dearest Mary Meghan and William, I am do sorry for the loss of your lovely and loving mother and grandmother. Sending love, hugs and prayers. May her memory be eternal. Love,
Janice
Janice Fonda
March 7, 2021
Your mother was a very special lady. Knowing her was an honor and a pleasure.