To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
I had the pleasure of working and sitting alongside Cathy for years, when we worked at Omnium. She was always happy to see me and we had a lot of great times together at work. Especially when we would listen to our music. I will definitely miss receiving cards, letters, and coloring pages that she would send me. Cathy, you will be missed. Thank you for being my friend. Heaven definitely gained an amazing angel. My sincere condolences to your family.
Jenifer Kavaliauskas
March 11, 2021
We are saddened to hear about Cathy. She babysat our two boys for several years. Now they are in their 30´s but they still remember how kind she was and always were happy when they knew she was coming over to babysit. This year our Christmas card was returned that we had sent and we didn´t receive one from her which was unusual. Please accept our sympathy for your loss.
Jayne Dean
March 7, 2021
Cathy will be truly missed by all who knew her. She always brightened the room with that twinkle in her eyes, her smile and a positive thought. My sincere sympathy. Love and prayers to each of you in this time of loss and always.
Jeff Merriman
March 4, 2021
Cathy was a kind and very generous person. It was a pleasure to work with her for so many years. She was always smiling and getting you to smile too. I am going to miss her terrible. My thoughts and prayers to her family. Cathy, you will now be back with your mom and dad, have fun and never stop smiling.
Roxy Watkins
March 3, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy To You All.
I worked with her at Omnium Worldwide for many years, and remembering all her thoughtfulness to everyone! She remembered our Birthdays, and even buying gifts for us! She was a Sweet Soul, and I Know the Lord has blessed her in Heaven. May her Soul RIP.
Rosemary Hagedorn
March 3, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Cathy's passing. She was an absolute light and such a kind soul. She made those around her better for having known her. I had the pleasure of working with her for many years. She will be missed ! My thoughts and prayers to her family and friends.