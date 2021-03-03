Eilers, Cathy



January 21, 1954 - March 2, 2021



Preceded in death by her father; mother; and step-father. Survived by her sisters: Becky (Gene) Torrens, Judy (Dan) O'Neill, Jane Couture; and many family and friends.



A Private Graveside Service will be held at a later date.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2021.