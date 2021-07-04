Krug, Cathy J.



June 30, 1952 - July 1, 2021



Preceded in death by parents, Lester and Tillie Krug; brother, Joe Krug; sisters, Patty Bigford and Loretta Bigford; and uncle, Edward Swendroski. Survived by brothers, Jesse (Deanna) Krug, and Patrick Krug; nieces and nephews, Kris, Janelle, Josh and Rachel; along with other nieces and nephews.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday 10:30am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION: Tuesday 4-7pm, with 6:30pm ROSARY at Funeral Home.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2021.