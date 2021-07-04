Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cathy J. Krug
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Krug, Cathy J.

June 30, 1952 - July 1, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Lester and Tillie Krug; brother, Joe Krug; sisters, Patty Bigford and Loretta Bigford; and uncle, Edward Swendroski. Survived by brothers, Jesse (Deanna) Krug, and Patrick Krug; nieces and nephews, Kris, Janelle, Josh and Rachel; along with other nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday 10:30am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION: Tuesday 4-7pm, with 6:30pm ROSARY at Funeral Home.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Jul
6
Rosary
6:30p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Jul
7
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.