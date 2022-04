Wilson, Cathy Jo "Cj"



Age 66



Cathy Jo "Cj" Wilson, of Onawa, IA, formerly of Omaha, NE, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at her residence. Per Cj's wishes, cremation has been accorded.



A private family burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha, NE, at a later date.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 11, 2022.