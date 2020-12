Case, Dr. Cecil Clifton "Cappy"Age 84Of Omaha, formerly of Nebraska City.Longtime dentist of Nebraska City. Cappy is survived by his wife, Mary; children: Cecil Case Jr., Cynthia Lynn, Mike (Laurie) Case, Stephen Case, Andrew Case and Tricia (Aaron) Mahan; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Preceded by his parents; a sister; and granddaughter, Stephanie.A Memorial Mass will be held May of 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Nebraska City. Remembrances to www.gudefuneralhomes.com GUDE MORTUARYNebraska City, NE | (402) 873-6011 | gudefuneralhomes.com