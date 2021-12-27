Menu
Cecil F. Dale Jr.
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Dale, Cecil F., Jr.

August 22, 1936 - December 24, 2021

Persia, IA. Heavy equipment operator and business rep. for Local #571, I.U.O.E his entire working career, retiring in 1992. Preceded by parents, Cecil F. Dale, Sr. and Violet B. (Ferdig) Ramsdell; daughter, Jolene; step-son, George; sister, Bonnie; and brother, Thomas. Survived by his wife Anna; children, Timothy, Tamara (Doug), Cecil, Jr., and Belinda; step-children, Franklin, Joseph, and Maria; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Jack, David, Corky (Marie), Annie and Connie; nieces; nephews; and many friends.

VISITATION with family: Tuesday 5-7pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday 11am at Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Valley View Cemetery, Persia, IA. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel

545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
