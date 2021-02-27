Menu
Cecilia O. "Lindy" Martinez
Martinez, Cecilia O. "Lindy"

November 2, 1938 - February 22, 2021

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will take place at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (5912 S 36th St, Omaha) Saturday, Feb. 27, at 10am. Memorials can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association (9606 S Santa Monica Blvd uite 200, Los Angeles, CA 90210), St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, or to the Dreamweavers Foundation (13321 California St, Omaha, 68154).

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Feb
26
Rosary
6:30p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Feb
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
5912 S 36th St, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy to the Martinez family. God has received a beautiful flower in his garden.
Mary Gosch
March 1, 2021
So sad that such a beautiful lady. We are so sorry we missed her funeral and know how much she will be missed;. Love and prayers always
Joe Louis and Barb Sousa
February 27, 2021
Bless you Lindy as you pass through the gates of heaven and those who went before you. Prayers for your family?
Sherry Bush ( Lee Rickabaugh)
February 27, 2021
So sorry to hear Cecilia passed away, I worked with her at Skinners for many years, sorry for your loss Toby & family!
Leo Wichert
February 26, 2021
I would like to say how sorry I am to hear of Lindy's passing. She was a wonderful person, mother, and friend to so many people. I will be thinking of you Toby Sr. and family during this sad time. Lindy was so thoughtful and caring to me when my dad (Fritz) passed away. Take care.
Kristi Litz Scrugham
February 26, 2021
So sorry to hear about Lindy. My sympathy to Toby Sr. and the children. She was blessed with a wonderful family.
Arlene Litz
February 26, 2021
Our sympathy to Toby & the family. We will miss our dear friend, Lindy, who baptized our son, JJ, in 1969. We love you.
John & Lisa Ramirez
February 25, 2021
