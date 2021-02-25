Martinez, Cecilia O. "Lindy"
November 2, 1938 - February 22, 2021
Born in Walsenberg, Colorado. Lindy married Toby Sr. in January, 1958, and moved to Omaha. Retired in 1999 and enjoyed her bucket list family vacation to Hawaii. Cecilia was the matriarch of our family and loved to have the kids and grandkids at their home; cooking and serving another beautiful meal to her "family." She died at home with her family by her bedside. Preceded in death by her parents Pete & Sally Bustos; infant daughter Kathleen. Survived by husband Tobias; children Pamela (John) Miller and Toby (Suzanne); grandchildren Diana (Chris) Tribulato, Michael (Surabhi) Trogdon, Ashley Miller, Jordan (Carly) Martinez, Samantha (Josh) Grant; great-grandchildren Hank, Harry, Holden, Frankie, Jaron, Cruz, Penelope, Oliver, and Eleanor; sisters Joanne (Bob) Rivera, Rosella (Oney) Montoya, and Elaine Woodhead; brothers David (Danna) Bustos, Mike (Kathy) Bustos, and Tom Bustos.
VISITATION per CDC guildelines: Friday, Feb 26, from 4-7pm. There will be a Rosary/Wake service starting at 6:30. These services will be at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will take place at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (5912 S 36th St, Omaha) Saturday, Feb 27, at 10am. Memorials can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
(9606 S Santa Monica Blvd uite 200, Los Angeles, CA 90210), St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, or to the Dreamweavers Foundation (13321 California St, Omaha, 68154).
Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 25, 2021.