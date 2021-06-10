Young, Chad D.
January 5, 1983 - June 9, 2021
Preceded in death by mother, Donna M. Young. Survived by father, Daniel E. Young; brother, Matthew Young (Jackie); grandmother, Doris Rosberg; grandfather, John Young; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 12th from 9:30am to 10:30am at the West Center Chapel followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 10:30am. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
