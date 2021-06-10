Menu
Chad D. Young
1983 - 2021
BORN
1983
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Young, Chad D.

January 5, 1983 - June 9, 2021

Preceded in death by mother, Donna M. Young. Survived by father, Daniel E. Young; brother, Matthew Young (Jackie); grandmother, Doris Rosberg; grandfather, John Young; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 12th from 9:30am to 10:30am at the West Center Chapel followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 10:30am. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Calling hours
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Jun
12
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
To the Chad Young family. My deepest sympathies for your lost. Chad was one of kind - he was kind, brilliant and really cared about his work. Just a great human being. I will be praying for his peace and the peace of your family.
KRISTINE BRAUN
Work
June 14, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I graduated with Chad from Millard North and had a couple classes with him. Such a great guy and a kind heart. May God be with you during this difficult time.
Dave
School
June 14, 2021
The Finch Family
June 11, 2021
So sorry to hear of the loss of a good friend of my son. He was a very nice person to meet and talk to whenever I visited them at their apartment. I am sure all his family and friends will really miss him. May God bless you and help heal this loss in your lives.
Cindy & Quentin Hospodka
June 11, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to the family of Chad. I worked with Chad at AMC theaters and he was an amazing friend. I will always remember his smile and positive attitude. He will be greatly missed.
Michael Lehn
Friend
June 11, 2021
To the family, my sincere condolences for your loss. Chad was a wonderful, sweet and caring person, I was always happy to see him. He will be missed around our board gaming table.
Geoff, Jackie and the Finch Family
Friend
June 11, 2021
Dan and Matthew and family Our sincere condolences on the loss of your loving son and brother Chad. I so cherish his kindness and his caring side. His smile and chuckle are to be treasured. Chad will truly be missed among family and his many friends.
Larry and Sharon Wilwerding
Friend
June 10, 2021
