VanDyne, Chance M.
January 7, 1999 - December 28, 2021
Fire Control Seaman, United States Navy
VISITATION: Monday, January 10th, from 5-7pm, at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, January 11th, at 10am at West Center Chapel. Interment: Tuesday, January 11th, at 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors.
To view live broadcasts of the Funeral Service and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2022.