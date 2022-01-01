Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Chance M. VanDyne
1999 - 2021
BORN
1999
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
VanDyne, Chance M.

January 7, 1999 - December 28, 2021

Fire Control Seaman, United States Navy

VISITATION: Monday, January 10th, from 5-7pm, at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, January 11th, at 10am at West Center Chapel. Interment: Tuesday, January 11th, at 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors.

To view live broadcasts of the Funeral Service and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jan
11
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jan
11
Interment
1:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Steady Winds and Calm Seas on your Journey to a Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
January 10, 2022
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results