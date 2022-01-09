Ahrens, CharlesAge 87Leigh, NE died on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home in Leigh.FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, January 12, at 10:30am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, rural Leigh, with Rev. Dr. Marsha Jark-Swain, Officiating. VISITATION: Tuesday 5-7pm and resuming Wednesday at 9:30am, all at the Church. Committal in the Leigh Cemetery with Military Honors, with Lunch at the Leigh Fairgrounds following the Committal. Memorials to the Church or family for future designation. Kracl-Leigh Memorial Chapel in charge of arrangements.KRACL-LEIGH FUNERAL CHAPELLeigh, NE (402) 487-2786 | www.revbluejeans.com