Charles Ahrens
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Leigh Memorial Chapel
325 N Main St
Leigh, NE
Ahrens, Charles

Age 87

Leigh, NE died on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home in Leigh.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, January 12, at 10:30am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, rural Leigh, with Rev. Dr. Marsha Jark-Swain, Officiating. VISITATION: Tuesday 5-7pm and resuming Wednesday at 9:30am, all at the Church. Committal in the Leigh Cemetery with Military Honors, with Lunch at the Leigh Fairgrounds following the Committal. Memorials to the Church or family for future designation. Kracl-Leigh Memorial Chapel in charge of arrangements.

KRACL-LEIGH FUNERAL CHAPEL

Leigh, NE (402) 487-2786 | www.revbluejeans.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
rural Leigh, NE
Jan
12
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
rural Leigh, NE
Jan
12
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
rural Leigh, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Leigh Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
January 10, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 9, 2022
My condolences to the family. Knew Charlie and family as worked over the summer at their farm. Lyle Wurdeman is my cousin. Many fond memories.
Rod Wurdeman
Friend
January 9, 2022
