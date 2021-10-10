Barr, Charles W. Jr.



July 16, 1960 - October 5, 2021



Loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Preceded in death by sisters, Debby Barr and Carol Barr (Lincoln); grandparents, Verdon and Lila Barr, Henry and Lillian Walker; aunt, Evevlyn Buckley; beloved dogs, Isabella, Jade and Mia. Survived by parents, Charles W. and Dorothy A. Barr; sister, Cindy Barr/Drew Chapman; niece, Nycole Lincoln; aunt and uncle, Sandy and Lana Walker; cousins, Bob and James, Jeri Martin-Hartman; and numerous other family members whom he loved dearly.



Memorials to: Promise 4 Paws/Council Bluffs, IA; and Children's Hospital.



