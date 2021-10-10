Loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Preceded in death by sisters, Debby Barr and Carol Barr (Lincoln); grandparents, Verdon and Lila Barr, Henry and Lillian Walker; aunt, Evevlyn Buckley; beloved dogs, Isabella, Jade and Mia. Survived by parents, Charles W. and Dorothy A. Barr; sister, Cindy Barr/Drew Chapman; niece, Nycole Lincoln; aunt and uncle, Sandy and Lana Walker; cousins, Bob and James, Jeri Martin-Hartman; and numerous other family members whom he loved dearly.
Memorials to: Promise 4 Paws/Council Bluffs, IA; and Children's Hospital.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
The Barr family!! What a nice guy . In high school we were in art class together. Which he was very good at. I loved going to that class . We laughed and I enjoyed his company . Rip Charles peace be with u . Your friend Felicia