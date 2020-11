Blum, Charles



Age 85



Charles Blum died on November 25, 2020 at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan, IA. Private Family Graveside Service will be held November. 30, 2020, at St. Mary's Cemetery in Panama, IA.



PAULEY JONES FUNERAL HOME



1304 9th St. | Harlan, IA 51537 | 712-755-3135



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 27, 2020.