Charles E. "Buddy" Coleman
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
Coleman, Charles E. "Buddy"

October 28, 1939 - April 9, 2022

Survived by children: Phyllis Schmidt, Annette Nared, Danny Coleman (Kendall); beloved companion, Beatrice "Bea" Larry; bonus children: Angela Monegain, Gerald Larry (Joy), Lewis Larry, Tony Larry (Judy), Shiela Felix, Lori Larry; siblings: Thomas "Bear" Coleman, Julius "Cricket" Coleman, Reese "Pop" Coleman (Jessie), Ira "Cute" Halbert, Marie "Honey" Goodwin, Marjorie "Sophia" Simms, Clytice "Kitty" Dancy, Yvonne "Sis" Streeter; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

VISITATION 12-1pm Friday, April 22, 2022, at Forest Lawn. SERVICES 1pm Friday, April 22, 2022, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Apr
22
Service
1:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
