Coleman, Charles E. "Buddy"October 28, 1939 - April 9, 2022Survived by children: Phyllis Schmidt, Annette Nared, Danny Coleman (Kendall); beloved companion, Beatrice "Bea" Larry; bonus children: Angela Monegain, Gerald Larry (Joy), Lewis Larry, Tony Larry (Judy), Shiela Felix, Lori Larry; siblings: Thomas "Bear" Coleman, Julius "Cricket" Coleman, Reese "Pop" Coleman (Jessie), Ira "Cute" Halbert, Marie "Honey" Goodwin, Marjorie "Sophia" Simms, Clytice "Kitty" Dancy, Yvonne "Sis" Streeter; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.VISITATION 12-1pm Friday, April 22, 2022, at Forest Lawn. SERVICES 1pm Friday, April 22, 2022, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.402-451-1000