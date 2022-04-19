Coleman, Charles E. "Buddy"
October 28, 1939 - April 9, 2022
Survived by children: Phyllis Schmidt, Annette Nared, Danny Coleman (Kendall); beloved companion, Beatrice "Bea" Larry; bonus children: Angela Monegain, Gerald Larry (Joy), Lewis Larry, Tony Larry (Judy), Shiela Felix, Lori Larry; siblings: Thomas "Bear" Coleman, Julius "Cricket" Coleman, Reese "Pop" Coleman (Jessie), Ira "Cute" Halbert, Marie "Honey" Goodwin, Marjorie "Sophia" Simms, Clytice "Kitty" Dancy, Yvonne "Sis" Streeter; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
VISITATION 12-1pm Friday, April 22, 2022, at Forest Lawn. SERVICES 1pm Friday, April 22, 2022, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
402-451-1000www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 19, 2022.