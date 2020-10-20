Concannon, Charles "Charlie"
LtCol USAF (Ret)
Age 73 - October 17, 2020
Survived by wife, Elizabeth; daughters, Helen (Jason) Newland and S. Elizabeth Concannon; son, W. Thomas Brantley; grandchildren, William, Elizabeth, and Anna Newland; siblings: Elisabeth Concannon, Richard (Kathi), Cheryl Concannon, Kathryn (Hal) Castle, Robert (David) Concannon, and James (Carol) Concannon.
COMMITTAL SERVICE: Thursday, October 22, 11am, at Omaha National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Memorials suggested to Wounded Warrior Project
.
BETHANY FUNERAL HOME
82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.