Bair, Charles "Chuck" E.
May 8, 1960 - November 27, 2020
Chuck was born to Charles and Lila Bair in Topeka, KS. He met his wife, Laura Abrahamson in 1975 and they were married October 21, 1978. They had their one and only precious daughter, Barbara, the next year. Chuck was a wonderful person with a big heart. His family was the most important part of his life. He will be fondly remembered as always being up to no good, always had something up his sleeve and loved making jokes to lighten the mood. Chuck's passion was working on vehicles and teaching others those skills as well.
Preceded in death by parents. Survived by wife, Laura; daughter, Barbara (Steve) Bolt, Jr.; grandchildren, Austin, Tyler and Hannah (fiance, Tyler); sisters, Chris (Art), Kathy, and Sherry; extended family members and friends.
Celebration of Life Gathering Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 5-7pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd Street Chapel. Memorials to the family.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.