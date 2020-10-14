Menu
Charles F. "Rick" Stoner
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Stoner, Charles F. "Rick"

February 20, 1944 - October 11, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Charles H. and Betty (Briggle) Stoner. Survived by wife, Julie (Gill); son, Chad Stoner (Elaine); daughter, Wende Kinser (Mike); grandchildren, Nathan, Cameron (Mary-Kate), Sophie, and Olivia; and great-granddaughter, Elliana. A barber for five decades, Rick loved family, hunting, fishing, and carving.

Celebration of Life at a later date.

Memorials to PayPal [email protected]

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St., Papillion NE

402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
