Stoner, Charles F. "Rick"
February 20, 1944 - October 11, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Charles H. and Betty (Briggle) Stoner. Survived by wife, Julie (Gill); son, Chad Stoner (Elaine); daughter, Wende Kinser (Mike); grandchildren, Nathan, Cameron (Mary-Kate), Sophie, and Olivia; and great-granddaughter, Elliana. A barber for five decades, Rick loved family, hunting, fishing, and carving.
Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorials to PayPal [email protected]
KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY
441 No Washington St., Papillion NE
402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortary.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.