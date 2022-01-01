Gottula, Charles A. "Chuck"
July 16, 1928 - December 30, 2021
Chuck was born July 16, 1928 in Burchard, NE, to Alonzo and Mary (Langer) Gottula. He served in the U.S. Air Force, 1946-49, with active service in the Philippines. He received his bachelor's degree in accounting from Omaha University in 1953 and spent the next 14 years in Stockton, CA.
In 1970, Chuck married Mary (Maschka) Ryan and became stepfather to Frank and Kevin Ryan.
Chuck was a CPA and retired from Catholic Health Corporation in 1993. He was Vice President/CFO at Bergan Mercy Hospital and previously held various financial roles at Dutton & Associates and other firms.
Chuck was an avid ballroom dancer, reader, traveler and vintage car buff. He served as treasurer for the German-American Society and as director and treasurer of the Bloomfield Townhome Association. Chuck was active in the community with Toastmasters, Lions Club, Junior Achievement and Boy Scouts of America.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Meredith; and brothers, Bob and Cliff. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary; sister, Marlene McAuley; brother, Glen; stepsons, Frank (Barbara) and Kevin (Diana) Ryan; grandchildren, Bonnie, Kristopher (Kayla) and Colleen Ryan; great-grandchild, Kamden Ryan; and several nieces and nephews.
Chuck will always be remembered for his caring and gentle nature. He was a loving husband, stepfather and friend cherished by many.
A VISITATION will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 10am at St. Leo Catholic Church, with MASS at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Leo Catholic Church, CUES School System or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2022.