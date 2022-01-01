Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles A. "Chuck" Gottula
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Gottula, Charles A. "Chuck"

July 16, 1928 - December 30, 2021

Chuck was born July 16, 1928 in Burchard, NE, to Alonzo and Mary (Langer) Gottula. He served in the U.S. Air Force, 1946-49, with active service in the Philippines. He received his bachelor's degree in accounting from Omaha University in 1953 and spent the next 14 years in Stockton, CA.

In 1970, Chuck married Mary (Maschka) Ryan and became stepfather to Frank and Kevin Ryan.

Chuck was a CPA and retired from Catholic Health Corporation in 1993. He was Vice President/CFO at Bergan Mercy Hospital and previously held various financial roles at Dutton & Associates and other firms.

Chuck was an avid ballroom dancer, reader, traveler and vintage car buff. He served as treasurer for the German-American Society and as director and treasurer of the Bloomfield Townhome Association. Chuck was active in the community with Toastmasters, Lions Club, Junior Achievement and Boy Scouts of America.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Meredith; and brothers, Bob and Cliff. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary; sister, Marlene McAuley; brother, Glen; stepsons, Frank (Barbara) and Kevin (Diana) Ryan; grandchildren, Bonnie, Kristopher (Kayla) and Colleen Ryan; great-grandchild, Kamden Ryan; and several nieces and nephews.

Chuck will always be remembered for his caring and gentle nature. He was a loving husband, stepfather and friend cherished by many.

A VISITATION will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 10am at St. Leo Catholic Church, with MASS at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Leo Catholic Church, CUES School System or the Alzheimer's Association.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

1010 N. 72nd St | 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. Leo Catholic Church
NE
Jan
4
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Leo Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Mary and Family, Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this sad time. Cindy & Dan Elsea
Cynthia Elsea
Friend
January 6, 2022
Very sorry to hear about the passing of Chuck Gottula. I knew him through the German-American Society where he was a member for many years. He was a very dedicated individual in whatever he did from his enjoyment of dancing to being the Treasurer of the Society.
David Hollrah
January 5, 2022
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Golden wings to carry you on your Journey to a Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
January 3, 2022
so sorry to hear of chucks passing a kind very nice person i have been around a few family events and so forth so sorry mary and family cliffs step daughter debbie
debra dohse
Family
January 3, 2022
We are deeply for your loss. We will keep you and your family in our prayers.
Max and Janice Kurz
Friend
January 2, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 2, 2022
Prayers to you and your family. Sorry we are out of town and will miss Chucks service. He was such a gentle and nice person. Blessings to you and your family.
Jerry and Sherry Feagins
Friend
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results