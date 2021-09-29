Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles A. Guthrie
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Guthrie, Charles A.

October 10, 1921 - September 25, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Henrietta; sisters, Vi Maltby and Grace Guthrie; brother, Ed Guthrie. Survived by wife, Norma; children, Sharon Timmerman (Norm), Charles Guthrie, Debi Grashorn; 8 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and other loving relatives.

Family will receive friends: Sunday, October 3rd, from 2-4pm at West Center Chapel with VIGIL SERVICE at 4pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, October 4th, 10:30am, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover Street. Interment: Calvary with full military honors by American Legion Post 1.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 29 to Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Oct
3
Vigil
4:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Oct
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4804 Grover Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
October 5, 2021
prayers to the family one of the nicest people i ever met
mike and susan hickey
Other
October 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results