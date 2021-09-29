Guthrie, Charles A.October 10, 1921 - September 25, 2021Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Henrietta; sisters, Vi Maltby and Grace Guthrie; brother, Ed Guthrie. Survived by wife, Norma; children, Sharon Timmerman (Norm), Charles Guthrie, Debi Grashorn; 8 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and other loving relatives.Family will receive friends: Sunday, October 3rd, from 2-4pm at West Center Chapel with VIGIL SERVICE at 4pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, October 4th, 10:30am, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover Street. Interment: Calvary with full military honors by American Legion Post 1.Memorials may be directed to the family.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com