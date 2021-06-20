Heaps, Charles Rex "Chuck" LTC USAF (Ret)Chuck Heaps, 77, of Star, ID, passed away March 20, 2021. He was born September 9, 1943, in Council Bluffs, IA, to C. Rex and Leona Heaps.Chuck is survived by his wife of 55 years, Merrily (Abel) Heaps; daughter, Michelle (Brent) Peterson; son, Matt Heaps; sisters, Joyce (Don) Miller and Jan (Frank) Hrasky; brother, Bill Heaps; 16 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held in his honor on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 9:45 am, at the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise, ID 83714. Full obituary can be viewed at Bowman Funeral Home, Boise, ID.