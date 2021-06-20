Menu
Charles Rex "Chuck" Heaps LTC USAF (Ret.)
Heaps, Charles Rex "Chuck" LTC USAF (Ret)

Chuck Heaps, 77, of Star, ID, passed away March 20, 2021. He was born September 9, 1943, in Council Bluffs, IA, to C. Rex and Leona Heaps.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 55 years, Merrily (Abel) Heaps; daughter, Michelle (Brent) Peterson; son, Matt Heaps; sisters, Joyce (Don) Miller and Jan (Frank) Hrasky; brother, Bill Heaps; 16 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held in his honor on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 9:45 am, at the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise, ID 83714. Full obituary can be viewed at Bowman Funeral Home, Boise, ID.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Memorial service
9:45a.m.
Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery
10100 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted the Caisson of Honor on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW post 2704/FRA Bran 276 Chaplain
Other
June 22, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc Sawatzki
June 20, 2021
