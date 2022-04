Hightree, Charles E.April 2, 1934 - December 9, 202086 years, of Lyons, NE.FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, December 17, at 2 pm at Pelan Funeral Services in Lyons. VISITATION: Thursday, one hour prior to Service. BURIAL WITH MILITARY HONORS: Lyons Cemetery. MEMORIALS: To the family to be designated.PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES LYONSLyons, NE | 402 687-2644 | pelanfuneralservices.com