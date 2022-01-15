Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles J. Keppard
ABOUT
Plattsmouth High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ritchie Funeral Homes
222 East Washington Street
Clarinda, IA
Keppard, Charles J.

Age 77

Charles J. Keppard, of Clarinda, IA, formerly of Malvern/Omaha passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at his home in Clarinda. Chuck is survived by his wife, Linda Armstrong of Clarinda; sons, Charles, Robert, Christopher, and Mitchell.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE with full military rites: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 11am, at the Omaha National Cemetery. Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, where we "Celebrate Life."

RITCHIE FUNERAL HOME

Clarinda, IA | 712-542-3637

www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ritchie Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ritchie Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 15, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results