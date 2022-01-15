Keppard, Charles J.
Age 77
Charles J. Keppard, of Clarinda, IA, formerly of Malvern/Omaha passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at his home in Clarinda. Chuck is survived by his wife, Linda Armstrong of Clarinda; sons, Charles, Robert, Christopher, and Mitchell.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE with full military rites: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 11am, at the Omaha National Cemetery. Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, where we "Celebrate Life."
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 15, 2022.