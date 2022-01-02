Kurmel, Charles J.
January 26, 1932 - December 28, 2021
Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Shirley; children, Charles Jr., Lynn Marie. Survived by son, Mark; grandchildren, John, Keri, Krista, Zach; 4 great grandchildren; many family and friends.
VISITATION Wednesday 5-6:30pm with Rosary at 6:30pm at Mortuary. MEMORIAL SERVICE 10:30am Thursday, January 6, at St. James Catholic Church 9025 Larimore Ave. Memorials to the family to be determined later.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel
2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.