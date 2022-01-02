Menu
Charles J. Kurmel
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Kurmel, Charles J.

January 26, 1932 - December 28, 2021

Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Shirley; children, Charles Jr., Lynn Marie. Survived by son, Mark; grandchildren, John, Keri, Krista, Zach; 4 great grandchildren; many family and friends.

VISITATION Wednesday 5-6:30pm with Rosary at 6:30pm at Mortuary. MEMORIAL SERVICE 10:30am Thursday, January 6, at St. James Catholic Church 9025 Larimore Ave. Memorials to the family to be determined later.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Jan
5
Rosary
6:30p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Jan
6
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
9025 Larimore Ave, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart and prayers to you and your family. Your father guided you into being a great man. So very, very sorry for your loss of your beloved father. Prayers and a hugs.
Kim Woods (Brinker)
Other
January 6, 2022
Uncle Arch - I was miss your smile and laughter, those two qualities of yours will linger long in my memory. May God comfort your family and friends as they grieve your passing on to brighter light.
Judy Hackworth
January 3, 2022
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
January 3, 2022
My sincere condolences on the death of Uncle Arch. He was a bright spot for many years as I grew up with the Kurmel Family. My prayers are with you all.
Jerri Underwood
Family
January 3, 2022
Beloved Uncle Arch: Youngest of your generation, and the 'baby of the family'.... Your fantastic stories of family and the 'old neighborhood', and of growing up in South O will be cherished for many years to come. Thanks for sharing time with us! Love, Dan & Colleen, Meagan, and Matt
Dan & Colleen Kurmel and family
Family
January 2, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 2, 2022
