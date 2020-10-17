Cheloha, Charles L.January 14, 1936 - October 16, 2020Preceded in death by wife, Shirley; daughter, Diane Cheloha-Flint; parents, Stan and Vera; sister, Rita Konon; brother, Edward Cheloha. Survived by wife, Carol; son, Don Cheloha; son-in-law, Kevin Flint; sister, Rosemary Cheloha; grandsons and nephews; stepsons, Jim and Bill Morgan and their spouses and children.VISITATION Sunday after 2pm with Vigil Service 4pm at the Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Monday 10am at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 52nd and Q St. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com