Charles Harold McAtee
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
McAtee, Charles Harold

(MSGT, U.S.A.F. Retired)

5/17/1949 – 9/7/2021

Charles Harold McAtee, 72, passed away in the company of his loving wife, Jenny McAtee; and his children, Lissa Anderson, Stephanie McAtee and Eric McAtee in Omaha, Nebraska on September 7, 2021. He is further survived by his siblings, Barbara Cooper, Caroline Hopfenblatt and John McAtee; and his granddaughters, Vivienne and Isla Anderson. Charles "Mac" was a warm, fun-loving, sentimental, softy whose greatest pride was his children and grandchildren, and wanted to be remembered as "the tickle monster." Charles took great pride in being a retired veteran, his many hobbies, and the Missouri Tigers, but mostly, he will be remembered for valuing people, experiences and memories above all else.

"I am ready to meet my maker. Whether my maker is ready for the great ordeal of meeting me is another matter." W. Churchill

VISITATION: Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 from 6-8pm and SERVICE: Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, both at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel); Followed by a GRAVESIDE SERVICE at the Omaha National Cemetery at 2:00pm. To livestream the service and give to Charles' favorite charities, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Charlie was a permit fixture on the St Patties for over 20 years. Two years ago he hung up his shamrock he said he was getting to old for the bus. He is going to be greatly missed all the way around. He was a great leprechaun.
Cindy Ramirez
Friend
September 9, 2021
Condolences to the family. I knew "Mac" when we both served on DawgFlight together at Shulinkou Air Station in Taiwan. (1971-1972). I remember him as a good man.
Charles "Chuck" Jenkins
September 9, 2021
Charles was my childhood best friend... all the way back to St Peter´s Catholic School and throughout High School. He spent many summer days on our farm... hunting, fishing, swimming and all around mischief... He was a very positive and happy go lucky person. We stayed in touch over the years and recently got together with the gang from St Peter´s. He will be greatly missed by both family and friends !!! God be with you Charles.
Francis (Frank) Bock
Friend
September 9, 2021
I knew him over 50 yrs ago when he first went into the AF. Thought he was a great guy then and it appears he stayed that way throughout. My greatest sympathy to his family.
Dennis Perry
Friend
September 9, 2021
You left us way too early, Charlie. We´re going to miss you, my friend. At least you´re no longer hurting so for that I´m grateful you´re out of pain. One quick story to share to all from our times in the barracks in Italy. I was doing laundry and the sink was full of suds.!I had read pouring salt on suds helps them go away. All I had was garlic salt. You walked by and went "whew, are you opening up an Italian restaurant or something?" I´ll do more laundry when we meet again, my friend.
Brad Cooper
Friend
September 8, 2021
