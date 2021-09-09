You left us way too early, Charlie. We´re going to miss you, my friend. At least you´re no longer hurting so for that I´m grateful you´re out of pain. One quick story to share to all from our times in the barracks in Italy. I was doing laundry and the sink was full of suds.!I had read pouring salt on suds helps them go away. All I had was garlic salt. You walked by and went "whew, are you opening up an Italian restaurant or something?" I´ll do more laundry when we meet again, my friend.

Brad Cooper Friend September 8, 2021