McAtee, Charles Harold
(MSGT, U.S.A.F. Retired)
5/17/1949 – 9/7/2021
Charles Harold McAtee, 72, passed away in the company of his loving wife, Jenny McAtee; and his children, Lissa Anderson, Stephanie McAtee and Eric McAtee in Omaha, Nebraska on September 7, 2021. He is further survived by his siblings, Barbara Cooper, Caroline Hopfenblatt and John McAtee; and his granddaughters, Vivienne and Isla Anderson. Charles "Mac" was a warm, fun-loving, sentimental, softy whose greatest pride was his children and grandchildren, and wanted to be remembered as "the tickle monster." Charles took great pride in being a retired veteran, his many hobbies, and the Missouri Tigers, but mostly, he will be remembered for valuing people, experiences and memories above all else.
"I am ready to meet my maker. Whether my maker is ready for the great ordeal of meeting me is another matter." W. Churchill
VISITATION: Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 from 6-8pm and SERVICE: Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, both at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel); Followed by a GRAVESIDE SERVICE at the Omaha National Cemetery at 2:00pm. To livestream the service and give to Charles' favorite charities, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
