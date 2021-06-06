Menu
Charles R. "Mac" McMillan
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE
McMillan, Charles R. "Mac"

March 13, 1932 - May 27, 2021

Age 89 of Omaha, NE passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021. He was born on March 13, 1932 in Hebron, NE to Arlo and Lorna (Jestes) McMillan. Mac grew up in the Alexandria, NE area and attended Alexandria High School where he met the love of his life, Wandalee Knigge. He graduated in 1948 and married Wanda in 1951. He started his career with the Union Pacific Railroad in 1950 and retired in 1994. He worked various roles through his 44 year career such as telegrapher, wire chief and freight agent. Mac served as president of the UP Old Timers Club and spent 17 years as the train chairman. He was also active in many organizations including Elks, Eagle Club and Shriners. Mac and Wanda made many lifelong friends through these activities as well as those they met during their winters in Arizona at Verde West.

Mac is preceded in death by parents, Arlo and Lorna; sister, Darlene. Survived by wife, Wanda; daughters, Lynne (Fran) Olivigni and Cathy (Dan) Schmaderer; sons, Bob (Pam), and Mike (Kathy); 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.

A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at Roeder Mortuary Chapel in Gretna on Friday, July 2nd at 10am. Family Graveside Service will follow at the Alexandria Cemetery at 3pm. Memorials suggested American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE
Jul
2
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Alexandria Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy to Wanda and family. It was always a pleasure seeing Mac and Wanda when getting on a UPEC train bound for one of the many cities where the club convention would be held. The tours, pin nights, banquets, and Yucca parties were something to be cherished as was Mac and Wanda's hosting on the trains! They will be remembered! The Earl W. Jensen Family
Earl W. Jensen Family
June 27, 2021
Wanda, I'm so sorry to learn that Mac passed just a few days ago. I've been trying to locate you for a few years. If at all possible, I will try to attend the July 2 service. God bless!!
Peggy Thomas Eades
Friend
June 7, 2021
