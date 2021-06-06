McMillan, Charles R. "Mac"
March 13, 1932 - May 27, 2021
Age 89 of Omaha, NE passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021. He was born on March 13, 1932 in Hebron, NE to Arlo and Lorna (Jestes) McMillan. Mac grew up in the Alexandria, NE area and attended Alexandria High School where he met the love of his life, Wandalee Knigge. He graduated in 1948 and married Wanda in 1951. He started his career with the Union Pacific Railroad in 1950 and retired in 1994. He worked various roles through his 44 year career such as telegrapher, wire chief and freight agent. Mac served as president of the UP Old Timers Club and spent 17 years as the train chairman. He was also active in many organizations including Elks, Eagle Club and Shriners. Mac and Wanda made many lifelong friends through these activities as well as those they met during their winters in Arizona at Verde West.
Mac is preceded in death by parents, Arlo and Lorna; sister, Darlene. Survived by wife, Wanda; daughters, Lynne (Fran) Olivigni and Cathy (Dan) Schmaderer; sons, Bob (Pam), and Mike (Kathy); 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at Roeder Mortuary Chapel in Gretna on Friday, July 2nd at 10am. Family Graveside Service will follow at the Alexandria Cemetery at 3pm. Memorials suggested American Cancer Society
or the Alzheimer's Association
