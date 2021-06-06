Our deepest sympathy to Wanda and family. It was always a pleasure seeing Mac and Wanda when getting on a UPEC train bound for one of the many cities where the club convention would be held. The tours, pin nights, banquets, and Yucca parties were something to be cherished as was Mac and Wanda's hosting on the trains! They will be remembered! The Earl W. Jensen Family

Earl W. Jensen Family June 27, 2021