Nelson, Charles Turnquist "Chuck"November 17, 1932 - November 26, 2020Age 88. Served as a Trustee and Elder for First Presbyterian Church, member of the American Legion, V.F.W., and F.O.E. 3912, and volunteer scouter for nearly 50 years.Preceded in death by son, Michael. Survived by wife of 52 years, Mary; children: Charles S. Nelson, Brian Nelson, Roger Nelson, Wayne Nelson, Angela Stark, Susan Scranton (Shawn), Derik Nelson; daughter-in-law, Michele Nelson; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; cousins; and sister,Rebecca Hartley.MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, June 17, 11am, at First Presbyterian Church, 1220 Bellevue Blvd S, Bellevue. Casual attire or scout uniform preferred. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Nelson obituary. INURNMENT: Thursday, June 17, 2pm, at Omaha National Cemetery. Military Honors: Offutt AFB Honor Guard and American Legion Post #331. Memorials suggested to Mid-America Council, Boy Scouts of America or First Presbyterian Church.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com