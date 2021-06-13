Menu
Charles Turnquist "Chuck" Nelson
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Nelson, Charles Turnquist "Chuck"

November 17, 1932 - November 26, 2020

Age 88. Served as a Trustee and Elder for First Presbyterian Church, member of the American Legion, V.F.W., and F.O.E. 3912, and volunteer scouter for nearly 50 years.

Preceded in death by son, Michael. Survived by wife of 52 years, Mary; children: Charles S. Nelson, Brian Nelson, Roger Nelson, Wayne Nelson, Angela Stark, Susan Scranton (Shawn), Derik Nelson; daughter-in-law, Michele Nelson; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; cousins; and sister,

Rebecca Hartley.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, June 17, 11am, at First Presbyterian Church, 1220 Bellevue Blvd S, Bellevue. Casual attire or scout uniform preferred. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Nelson obituary. INURNMENT: Thursday, June 17, 2pm, at Omaha National Cemetery. Military Honors: Offutt AFB Honor Guard and American Legion Post #331. Memorials suggested to Mid-America Council, Boy Scouts of America or First Presbyterian Church.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
1220 Bellevue Blvd S, Bellevue, NE
Jun
17
Inurnment
2:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Chuck was a wonderful man. We were next door neighbors for so many years. He (and Mary) helped raise my sisters and I. They were always there for us - with hugs and support or wonderful veggies fresh from their amazing garden. Thinking of you all and sending wishes for peace and light. Love you so.
Martha Sumner
June 16, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
June 14, 2021
It´s tough loosing the ones you love. But like all good fathers, he will be there to welcome you home. Love and hugs to you Derik and your family
Donald Baxter
Other
June 13, 2021
