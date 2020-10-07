Plummer, Charles "Chuck"
February 6, 1949 - October 5, 2020
Survived by his wife, Danna Plummer; children, Stacie (Bryon) Jokumsen, Ryan Plummer, Lindsey (Troy) DeLancey, Brandon (Carrie) Plummer; grandchildren, Austin, Alyssa, Logan, Chase, Shea, Josie, Addison and Cameron; brother, Russ Plummer; sister, Diane Duden; mother in law, Mary Rhode; nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Cecil and June (Stork) Plummer; infant daughter; sister, Gwen Plummer; father in law, Daniel Rhode.
Private family services will be held Saturday with interment at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation, (Masks will be required) begins Friday 3pm at the 72nd Street Chapel with a Prayer Service at 7pm. Memorials to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Habitat for Humanity- Omaha.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.