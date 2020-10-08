Menu
Charles "Chuck" Plummer
Plummer, Charles "Chuck"

February 6, 1949 - October 5, 2020

Visitation, (Masks will be required) begins Friday 3pm at the 72nd Street Chapel with a Prayer Service at 7pm. Private family services will be held Saturday with interment at Prospect Hill Cemetery. The Funeral Service will be live streamed on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 10:30am and may be viewed at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church Omaha Facebook page. Memorials to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Habitat for Humanity-Omaha.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
7 Entries
I worked for Chuck out of college at HDR. He was a wonderful boss and mentor. I loved working with him and will miss him. My condolences and prayers to all his family and friends.
Becky Travis
October 7, 2020
Sending sincere sympathy to Danna and family on the passing of Chuck. May warm memories comfort you at this difficult time. Members of Holy Cross share in your grief.
Linda Kohrs
October 7, 2020
Jeffrey Kassal
October 7, 2020
Praying for you and your family.
Juanita Hammen
October 7, 2020
My prayers for you and your family Danna.
Jayne M Palmer
October 7, 2020
My sincere condolences to Chuck's family. I knew chuck as a coworker at HDR.
Shawn Ovenden
October 6, 2020
My sincere condolences to Danna and Chuck's family. (A Habitat volunteer & fellow cancer casualty)
Steven Bottum
October 6, 2020