Charles Scott, 85 of Grand Island died Wednesday, December 9, 2020.



Mass was held Wednesday, December 16th at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The service was livestreamed at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial of ashes will be in the St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Spalding.



Memorials are suggested to Spalding Academy Endowment Fund.



Charles was born on July 6, 1935 at Greeley, NE the son of Anthony and Pearl (Rease) Scott. He graduated from Greeley Sacred Heart School in 1953. Charles entered the St. Thomas Seminary in Denver, Colorado and was ordained in 1961. On December 7, 1996 he was united in marriage to Angela Zwiener. They retired to their lake home in Grand Island in 2003. Survivors include his wife, Angela; his sister, Janet (Mike) Wood of Greeley and his brothers, Tom Scott of Austin, TX and Ray Scott of Ord, NE. He is preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, Eugene and sister, Mary.



