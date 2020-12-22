Charles Scott, 85 of Grand Island died Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
Mass was held Wednesday, December 16th at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The service was livestreamed at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial of ashes will be in the St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Spalding.
Memorials are suggested to Spalding Academy Endowment Fund.
Charles was born on July 6, 1935 at Greeley, NE the son of Anthony and Pearl (Rease) Scott. He graduated from Greeley Sacred Heart School in 1953. Charles entered the St. Thomas Seminary in Denver, Colorado and was ordained in 1961. On December 7, 1996 he was united in marriage to Angela Zwiener. They retired to their lake home in Grand Island in 2003. Survivors include his wife, Angela; his sister, Janet (Mike) Wood of Greeley and his brothers, Tom Scott of Austin, TX and Ray Scott of Ord, NE. He is preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, Eugene and sister, Mary.
ALL FAITHS FUNERAL HOME
2929 S. Locust St., Grand Island, NE | (308) 398-2929
Livestreaming will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page
NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
7 Entries
So sorry to read about Charlie's passing . He was a great man. My prayers are with you . I wish I would have known sooner I would have come to the funeral. I am sorry I wasn't there for you . Charlie married us and we have fond memories of him.
Jeanne Peers
December 22, 2020
Sending my sympathy to Angela and Ray Tom & Janet & Mary´s family from cousin Julie in Omaha. I watched the live stream nice to watch. I have many happy memories of Greeley.
Julie Bizal
December 22, 2020
I think I made a mistake and wrote "Grand Bend" instead of Grand Island.
That's what happens when the brain gets frozen. I just came in from the garage and it's 25 degrees out there.
Joe Binowski
December 16, 2020
Watched the Mass streamed this morning. Nice to see so many friends were able to make it. A bit a hard to understand the priest because of the mask. Thinking of you and have such fond memories of the reunion in Great Bend. Stay well, Angie.
Joe Binowski
December 16, 2020
Fr Scott was a great person and will be missed. I knew him mainly from Spalding and later Grand Island. Thoughts and prayers for Angela and his family.
Roberta Seaman
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Was privileged to know Charles back while helping with Outward Bound. Great person.
Barbara Gowlovech
December 13, 2020
Thinking of you, Angela. Sending prayers of comfort and hugs.