Sladovnik, Charles G.



February 4, 1942 - March 17, 2022



Preceded in death by parents, Emil and Rose Sladovnik; sister, Shirley. Survived by sons, Ken (Roberta), Steve (Maria), Kevin (Kirsten), Scott (Amy); their mother, Beverly; grandchildren, Madeline, Claire, Ethan, Isabella, Sydney, Courtney, Darby, Sutton, Harley, Elle and Mackinzy.



VIGIL SERVICE: Thursday, March 31st, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with family Receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, April 1st, 10am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church (1920 N. 102nd Street). INTERMENT: St. John's Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Parish Outreach Ministry at St. Leo's Catholic Church or the Cancer Care Center at CHI Health Immanuel Omaha.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2022.