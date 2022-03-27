Menu
Charles G. Sladovnik
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 31 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Sladovnik, Charles G.

February 4, 1942 - March 17, 2022

Preceded in death by parents, Emil and Rose Sladovnik; sister, Shirley. Survived by sons, Ken (Roberta), Steve (Maria), Kevin (Kirsten), Scott (Amy); their mother, Beverly; grandchildren, Madeline, Claire, Ethan, Isabella, Sydney, Courtney, Darby, Sutton, Harley, Elle and Mackinzy.

VIGIL SERVICE: Thursday, March 31st, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with family Receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, April 1st, 10am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church (1920 N. 102nd Street). INTERMENT: St. John's Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Parish Outreach Ministry at St. Leo's Catholic Church or the Cancer Care Center at CHI Health Immanuel Omaha.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Mar
31
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Apr
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
1920 N. 102nd Street, NE
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
