Charles "Ben" Stenglein
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Stenglein, Charles "Ben"

February 26, 1946 - June 4, 2021

Age 75 of Omaha. Operated Farmer Brown's in Waterloo, NE for 55 years.

Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Daphne Stenglein; daughter Amy Stenglein; and sister DeAnn Bratka,

Survived by wife Joann; daughters, Ann Stenglein and Kate Stenglein; son, David (Rachel) Spurgeon; grandchildren: Amy Stenglein, and Jacob, Evan and Owen Spurgeon; and brother Steven Stenglein.

GATHERING with the family: Monday, June 14, at Reichmuth Funeral Home from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Waterloo Fire Dept.

www.Reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | 402-289-2222

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 7 to Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home-Elkhorn
21901 W, Elkhorn, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy to Jo Ann Steven and the family. Ben was a great friend so very sorry for your loss. Sending lots of hugs.
Dave and Vickie Peters
Friend
June 13, 2021
SO many memories Ben will be missed by so many . He could light up a room and make everyone smile. I´ll never forget some of the great times we all enjoyed RIP Ben (Here´s your Swingline, Stenglein!) LOVE YOU!
Barbara Hansen
Friend
June 11, 2021
Loved by everyone he met. An awesome friend, Awesome family. sorely missed, never forgotten. Rest in peace my friend, We love you Ben
Bill & Sherry Montalbano
June 10, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out the entire family, Ben was a wonderful man that will be missed by many and never forgotten.
Lora Gosch
Friend
June 10, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Ben was so fun to work with at Farmer Browns! Great memories!!
Kim Lynam
Work
June 9, 2021
BEN WAS A GREAT GUY.HE HAD A GOOD SINCE OF HUMOR.PRAYING FOR THE FAMILY.REST IN PEACE
KAREN BURNS
Friend
June 9, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the families Ben was also a great friend to myself and my children God Rest Ben
Cynthia Smith
June 9, 2021
So sorry to all the family and friends. Ben was such a wonderful host and sincere friend! My family will always treasure his friendship! God Bless Steve and Joanne and kids.
Plymale Family
Friend
June 9, 2021
My sincere condolences to you all, Joann & family - Steve & family. Ben was such a great person and always lit up a room. Always enjoyed his ready smile, especially when it included the fun loving glint in his eye. He will be missed.
Norm Wordekemper
Friend
June 8, 2021
May light perpetual shine upon him. And Amy. He was a good man and we Wilke´s had more than our share of good times with Ben. God bless
Jeff Wilke
Friend
June 7, 2021
So very sorry for your loss Ben was a good man
Jesse Allen Shipley
Friend
June 7, 2021
Joann & Steve and families, our deepest sympathies to you all. Ben put up a good fight! But good memories to treasure! Warmest regards to all. Know he will be missed...Virg & Judy
Virgil & Judy Gottsch
June 7, 2021
A great man and friend. We will never forget him.
Rick and Sam Bogart
Friend
June 7, 2021
Sending our heartfelt sympathy. Ben was a good friend to our family. Love and prayers to you all
Pat Kirk
Friend
June 7, 2021
Steven and family. I am so sorry for your loss. So many great times at your restaurant over the years and all the horse shows. You will be in my prayers.
Chuck Lambooy
Friend
June 7, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your family at this time of loss. Ben was always a welcoming face at the restaurant. He will be missed.
Gretchen Lambooy
June 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results