Stenglein, Charles "Ben"February 26, 1946 - June 4, 2021Age 75 of Omaha. Operated Farmer Brown's in Waterloo, NE for 55 years.Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Daphne Stenglein; daughter Amy Stenglein; and sister DeAnn Bratka,Survived by wife Joann; daughters, Ann Stenglein and Kate Stenglein; son, David (Rachel) Spurgeon; grandchildren: Amy Stenglein, and Jacob, Evan and Owen Spurgeon; and brother Steven Stenglein.GATHERING with the family: Monday, June 14, at Reichmuth Funeral Home from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Waterloo Fire Dept. Condolences to:REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | 402-289-2222