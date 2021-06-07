Stenglein, Charles "Ben"
February 26, 1946 - June 4, 2021
Age 75 of Omaha. Operated Farmer Brown's in Waterloo, NE for 55 years.
Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Daphne Stenglein; daughter Amy Stenglein; and sister DeAnn Bratka,
Survived by wife Joann; daughters, Ann Stenglein and Kate Stenglein; son, David (Rachel) Spurgeon; grandchildren: Amy Stenglein, and Jacob, Evan and Owen Spurgeon; and brother Steven Stenglein.
GATHERING with the family: Monday, June 14, at Reichmuth Funeral Home from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Waterloo Fire Dept. Condolences to:www.Reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME
21901 West Maple | 402-289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 7 to Jun. 13, 2021.